Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MYR Group (MYRG)

MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2020 – MYR Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – MYR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

1/4/2020 – MYR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

1/3/2020 – MYR Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/27/2019 – MYR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

12/21/2019 – MYR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

12/20/2019 – MYR Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/4/2019 – MYR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

11/27/2019 – MYR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

11/21/2019 – MYR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

11/15/2019 – MYR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

MYRG traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. 269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,210. The stock has a market cap of $519.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.90. MYR Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70.

Get MYR Group Inc alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.87 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $148,731.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,865,878.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $47,382.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $209,388. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.