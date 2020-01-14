Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 14th (AAOI, ACST, ADMA, AIT, ASBFY, AVDL, BBBY, BMA, BPMC, BZUN)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 14th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Applied Optoelectronics Inc alerts:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “InnerWorkings, Inc. is a marketing execution company. Its software applications and databases create an integrated solution which stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network as well as detailed pricing data. The company primarily serves retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable and transportation sectors. InnerWorkings, Inc. is based in CHICAGO, United States. “

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.