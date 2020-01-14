Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 14th (BDEV, KPTI, LCI, LPSN, LSXMK, MAIN, MCHX, MCRUF, MCS, MED)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 14th:

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank AG currently has GBX 807 ($10.62) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 648 ($8.52).

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 154 ($2.03) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 137 ($1.80).

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Medifast is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven healthy living products and programs. It is the brand recommended by more than 20,000 Doctors. Medifast produces, distributes, and sells weight loss and other health-related products through websites, multi-level marketing, telemarketing, franchised weight loss clinics, and medical professionals. The company launched OPTAVIA, an exclusive brand and product line sold through its community of independent Coaches who offer support and guidance to their Clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA Coaches , franchise partners, resellers and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating sustainable change by helping people learn to incorporate healthy habits into their lives. “

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Meet Group, Inc. is a social media technology company. It offers information sharing, social interaction and mobile application development services. The company’s app consists of currently MeetMe (R), Skout(R), Tagged(R) and Hi5(R). The Meet Group Inc., formerly known as MeetMe Inc., is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania. “

