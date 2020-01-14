Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Icon (ICLR)

Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/10/2020 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Icon is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Icon is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

12/20/2019 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

12/20/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

12/13/2019 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

12/11/2019 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

12/2/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

11/28/2019 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

11/27/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/22/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.04. 4,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,969. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average is $155.24. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $173.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 6,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,648,000 after purchasing an additional 528,992 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,680,000 after purchasing an additional 519,534 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,360,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,691,000 after purchasing an additional 203,734 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,052,000 after purchasing an additional 70,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

