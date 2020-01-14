Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $2,563,200.00 in Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $2,563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,094,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Frank Calderoni sold 5,043 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $272,372.43.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 50,025 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,751,375.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 49,957 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $2,361,966.96.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $57.04. 1,509,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26. Anaplan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth about $907,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,659,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

