Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Short Interest Down 11.0% in December

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 9,660,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 49,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $2,361,966.96. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,455 shares of company stock worth $12,637,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Anaplan by 122.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

PLAN traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.04. 1,509,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,065. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 0.95. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

