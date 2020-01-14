ANON (ANON) Price Up 40.1% This Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. ANON has a market capitalization of $83,043.00 and approximately $239.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ANON has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.04480299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00191291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

