Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Liberum Capital

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was upgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ANTO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut Antofagasta to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 835 ($10.98) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 889.29 ($11.70).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 989.20 ($13.01) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 915.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 889.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

