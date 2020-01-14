Apache (NYSE:APA) PT Raised to $34.00 at Mizuho

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. Apache has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apache in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Apache by 704.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.