Apex Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Apex has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $29,068.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Apex token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, LBank, Bitbns and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003261 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,588,027 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com.

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bitbns, LBank and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

