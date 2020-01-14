APIS (APIS) Price Hits $0.0005

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One APIS token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. APIS has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $233,165.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APIS has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000533 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000984 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,064,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

