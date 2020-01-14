Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms recently commented on APOG. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

In other news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

