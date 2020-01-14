Apollo Currency Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007598 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

