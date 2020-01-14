Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APO. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -238.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 755.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,609,000 after buying an additional 1,509,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,166,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,115 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,877,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,554,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,021,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

