Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Major Shareholder Purchases $225,774.08 in Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 12,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $225,774.08. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Physicians Of Californi Allied also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 15,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $275,250.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 15,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 35,718 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $653,282.22.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 27,537 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $484,926.57.

On Monday, December 9th, Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 38,600 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $649,638.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 32,363 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $615,220.63.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 18,539 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $340,376.04.

On Monday, December 2nd, Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 25,102 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $465,642.10.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 2,500 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 33,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $592,350.00.

NASDAQ:AMEH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,804. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $625.28 million, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.86.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 0.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 52.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

