Apollon (XAP) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 50.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Apollon has a total market cap of $9,135.00 and $47.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Apollon has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollon alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00055710 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000370 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.