Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,510,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 50,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $316.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,389.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.14. Apple has a 1-year low of $149.22 and a 1-year high of $312.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,677,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Apple by 2,195.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $249,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,395 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

