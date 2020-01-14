Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) CEO Norbert G. Riedel Buys 35,000 Shares

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) CEO Norbert G. Riedel acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,617. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:APTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 294,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,664. The stock has a market cap of $109.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. Aptinyx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. Research analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptinyx by 15.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aptinyx by 360.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

