Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Major Shareholder Buys $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

APTX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. 296,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,917. The company has a market cap of $109.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. Aptinyx Inc has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,523.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

APTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 72,392 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

