ARAW Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. ARAW has a market cap of $24,284.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. In the last week, ARAW has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $548.07 or 0.06203120 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024676 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00119674 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001516 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

