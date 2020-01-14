Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,000. Truist Financial comprises about 1.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 16,903.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $60,111,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $47,686,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. ValuEngine cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,087,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,191. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

