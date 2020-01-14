ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$11.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.59.

Shares of ARX traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.74. 664,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.54. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.37 and a 1 year high of C$10.49.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.2201332 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

