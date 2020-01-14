Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.50.

ARCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 price objective on Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other Arch Coal news, COO Paul A. Lang sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $80,548.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $359,087.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Eaves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $125,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,370.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,330 shares of company stock worth $352,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 40.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 5.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 9.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Arch Coal stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.64. Arch Coal has a one year low of $68.63 and a one year high of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $3.05. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $619.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. Arch Coal’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Coal will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

