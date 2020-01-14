Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Up 11.5% in December

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 6,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 18,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Arconic by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 235,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Arconic by 104.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the third quarter valued at $4,919,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Arconic by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

