Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $40.14 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and OKEx. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $40.14 million and $1.87 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007817 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, OKEx, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

