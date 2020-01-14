Arepacoin Price Up 54% Over Last 7 Days (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 26% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $68,067.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 54% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,875,484 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

