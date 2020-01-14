Arion Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $195.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Arion has a total market capitalization of $18,525.00 and $195.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.03709041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00188253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00126103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,789,995 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.