Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 902,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total transaction of $409,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,214.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,439 shares of company stock worth $6,249,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $211.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $173.31 and a 1 year high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $295.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.72.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

