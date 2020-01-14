Ark (ARK) Market Cap Achieves $17.94 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $17.94 million and approximately $904,544.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001735 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, COSS and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043516 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,798,478 coins and its circulating supply is 117,484,216 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Cryptopia, COSS, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Binance, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

