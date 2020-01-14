Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Up 9.8% in December

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARMP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

ARMP opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

