Arqma (ARQ) Reaches Market Cap of $24,764.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. Arqma has a total market cap of $24,764.00 and $365.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,799.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.01874793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.08 or 0.03731665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00658408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00703313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00075153 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027313 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00485590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,199,235 coins and its circulating supply is 3,154,691 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

