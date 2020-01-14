ArtByte (ABY) Price Hits $0.0000

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00664282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008827 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000454 BTC.

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

