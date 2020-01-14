Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 8,799 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Humana worth $77,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Humana by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,807,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Humana by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 306,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,313,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Humana by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Humana by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,866,000 after buying an additional 40,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.36. 29,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Humana’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.59.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

