Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,053 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.28% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $64,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,206,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,380,000 after buying an additional 319,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,345,000 after purchasing an additional 48,161 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,657,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 872,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 847,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,688,000 after purchasing an additional 65,044 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series C news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $16,100,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.19. 4,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,801. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $130.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

