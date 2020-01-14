Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $37.25 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Lamb Weston worth $37,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,946,000 after acquiring an additional 88,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 32.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,023,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,231,000 after acquiring an additional 491,874 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,453,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,692,000 after acquiring an additional 108,333 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 186.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,376,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 895,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $99,778.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,993.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,858. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,297. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

