Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $79.66 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,298,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 982,917 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $79,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $58.93. 2,581,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,432,471. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

