Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,037 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.11% of Lam Research worth $44,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $800,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 15,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.35. 593,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $136.65 and a 1-year high of $303.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.