Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 699,497 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699,497 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $85,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,667.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,134,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,649. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

