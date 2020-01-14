Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of CVS Health worth $60,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.37. 1,695,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,093. The company has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

