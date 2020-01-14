Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 12,932 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $61,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.04 and its 200 day moving average is $139.60. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.