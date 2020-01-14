Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 165,491 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $68,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.62. 483,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $143.91. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

