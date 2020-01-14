Artis Turba (ARTIS) Hits Market Cap of $159,458.00

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Artis Turba token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Artis Turba has a total market cap of $159,458.00 and $680.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Artis Turba has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 126.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.04531248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00188254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00126930 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Artis Turba Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba.

Artis Turba Token Trading

Artis Turba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

