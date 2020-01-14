Arvest Bank Trust Division Acquires 3,380 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 11.9% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.98% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $185,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,533. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.23. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $317.86 and a twelve month high of $377.59.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

