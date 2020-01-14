Arvest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned 0.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 101,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 239,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.32. 85,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,387. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.