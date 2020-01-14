Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys 1,616 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.62. 28,820,971 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

