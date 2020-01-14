Arvest Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Iqvia makes up 2.0% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.11% of Iqvia worth $31,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Iqvia by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.41. The stock had a trading volume of 525,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.59. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $121.17 and a 1 year high of $164.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

