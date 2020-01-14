Arvest Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 2.2% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $33,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,642 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 302.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2,018.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.51. 1,582,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,743. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $118.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $2,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,414,957.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

