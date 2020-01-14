Arvest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000.

DIA stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.31. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $237.64 and a 1 year high of $290.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $10.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.64.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

