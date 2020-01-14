Arvest Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,231,417,000 after buying an additional 909,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after buying an additional 318,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,983,748,000 after buying an additional 536,568 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 32,251.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,971,000 after buying an additional 5,567,901 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

ACN stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.33. 1,504,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,670. The firm has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.24. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

