Arvest Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.4% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned 0.05% of Lam Research worth $22,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 15,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX stock traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.83. The company had a trading volume of 113,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,652. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $136.65 and a 12-month high of $303.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.79.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

